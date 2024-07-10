Platinum Guild International Releases Trend Report for Engagement Rings 

Platinum Guild International (PGI USA) has published its latest trend report on platinum engagement rings, detailing six trending styles expected to dominate the holiday proposal season and extend into 2025.

Trending Engagement Ring Styles

The report identifies six key trends for platinum engagement rings:

Pretty Pastels: This trend combines colored gemstones with the unique luster of platinum. Gender Fluid: Featuring modern components that defy traditional gender norms. Square Dance: Encompassing various angular cuts. Bezel Up: Highlighting platinum borders with clean, seamless designs. Elegant Emerald Cuts: Characterized by understated luxury. Metal Forward: Focusing on showcasing platinum’s natural hue.

Designer Contributions

The report is illustrated with imagery from a diverse group of designers, including established names in bridal jewelry such as Tacori, Kirk Kara, Stuller, and Rahaminov. It also features contemporary designers like Jade Ruzzo, Sorellina, Harwell Godfrey, and Jade Trau, highlighting a wide array of design talent.

Industry Embrace of Platinum

“We are excited to present Platinum Guild’s latest engagement ring trend report, which showcases the evolution of platinum designs available in the US market in the past few years,” shared Jenny Luker, PGI USA’s president. “The industry has fully embraced platinum’s versatility, timelessness, and naturally white beauty, which has yielded an array of innovative designs and collections like we have never seen before, providing the engagement ring consumer a bevy of options from which to choose to celebrate their commitment.”

The Platinum Engagement Ring Trend Report is available for download here.