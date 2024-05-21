New Pearl Threading and Hanging Short Course at BAJ Birmingham

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) has announced the launch of a new Pearl Threading and Hanging Short Course, set to commence in June 2024.

This one-day course aims to equip students with essential skills in pearl jewellery making, covering both theoretical and practical aspects.

Course Overview

The Pearl Threading and Hanging Short Course is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of pearls, including the various types and their characteristics.

Participants will learn to select suitable pearls for different designs and gain hands-on experience with the tools and materials used in pearl jewellery making.

Skills Development

Under the guidance of jeweller Collette Waudby, students will acquire fundamental jewellery-making skills. The course will cover techniques such as wire linking, looping, wrapping, hanging, and knotting. Students will learn to achieve precise results and troubleshoot common challenges, ensuring they leave with the confidence to create pearl jewellery pieces.

Instructor Profile

Collette Waudby, recently nominated for the NAJ’s Designer of the Year 2023 award, will lead the course. Waudby is known for her practical and encouraging teaching style, dedicated to helping students develop their skills. Her expertise in the field will provide valuable insights into the intricacies of pearl jewellery crafting.

Accessibility and Suitability

The course is open to all, with no prerequisites required. All tools and materials are provided as part of the course fee, making it suitable for beginners and aspiring jewellery makers. The course is also ideal for jewellery enthusiasts looking to expand their skill set and create pearl jewellery pieces.

Course Details

Date: 17th June 2024

17th June 2024 Location: BAJ Birmingham

BAJ Birmingham Instructor: Collette Waudby

Collette Waudby Duration: One day

“Collette is such a patient and knowledgeable teacher. She taught me how to string pearls for my final project [on the Level 3 Jewellery Design and Manufacturing Diploma course], and even made visuals for me to take home. Thanks To Collette I have been able to incorporate pearl stringing into my work.” – said Emily Buckler Kim, BAJ Birmingham Graduate

For more information and to book a spot, visit the British Academy of Jewellery’s website.