Pandora Transitions to 100% Recycled Silver and Gold

Pandora has announced that it now uses 100% recycled silver and gold in the production of all its jewellery.

This move comes after a transformation of its precious metals supply chain, aimed at reducing the environmental impact of its operations. By transitioning to recycled materials, Pandora will avoid approximately 58,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

“Silver and gold are our most important raw materials, and by moving to 100% recycled we reduce our climate impact significantly without compromising on quality or craftsmanship. This achievement is unparalleled in the industry and a major step towards a more circular business model,” said Alexander Lacik, President & CEO at Pandora.

Environmental Impact and Industry Implications

Recycling silver and gold has a much lower carbon footprint compared to mining. The carbon emissions from recycled silver are one-third of those from mined silver, while recycled gold produces less than 1% of the emissions of newly mined gold. This change could encourage similar practices in the industry, where less than 20% of the world’s silver and less than 25% of gold come from recycled sources.

Pandora, which sells over 100 million pieces of jewellery each year, has collaborated with over 40 suppliers, all certified under the Responsible Jewellery Council’s Chain of Custody standard. This certification ensures that recycled metals are segregated from mined materials and that social and environmental practices are maintained.

Pandora’s Use of Sustainable Materials

The adoption of 100% recycled silver and gold is part of Pandora’s broader sustainability strategy. Since 2022, the brand’s lab-grown diamond collections have used recycled metals and renewable energy, reducing the carbon footprint compared to mined diamonds.

Pandora has also replaced mined gemstones with lab-grown diamonds and other man-made stones like cubic zirconia. These stones are produced using renewable energy, further minimising environmental impact.

New York Store Celebrates the Milestone

To mark this change, Pandora’s Lexington Avenue store in New York will be refurbished during Climate Week. The store will feature a range of jewellery crafted from recycled silver, including charms, bracelets, and rings. This location will also offer Pandora’s lab-grown diamond collection, which has been made from recycled silver and gold since 2022.