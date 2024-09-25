Close Menu
    Wednesday, September 25
    odc
    Diamonds

    Okavango Diamond Company Cancels December Sale Amid Market Weakness

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    The Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), the state-owned rough diamond trader in Botswana, has announced the cancellation of its December sale, following a similar decision for November. 

    The cancellation was communicated to customers via email, indicating the cancellation of both the rough viewings scheduled for 3-13 December and the spot auction set for 16 December. The decision reflects ongoing challenges faced by the diamond industry due to weak demand.

    Market Adjustments and Industry Impact

    ODC’s decision follows a broader trend of reduced sales activities by diamond producers as they respond to an oversupply in the midstream sector. De Beers, a joint venture partner in Debswana with the Botswana government, recently combined its August and October sights into a consolidated trading session in September to balance supply and demand amidst current soft market conditions.

    Auction Plans and Strategic Shifts

    Despite the cancellations in November and December, ODC will proceed with its October auction, with viewings already underway ahead of the sale scheduled for 7 October. The company has stated on its website that auction dates will be confirmed on a “sale-by-sale basis,” citing “current market conditions” as the reason. This approach indicates a cautious strategy in response to demand fluctuations, a situation the company has previously managed through similar postponements.

    Expanding Sales Rights and Future Outlook

    ODC’s current position in the diamond market is supported by its right to sell 25% of the rough diamonds produced by Debswana. This quota is set to increase to 30%, with potential to reach up to 50% under the new sales agreement between De Beers and the Botswana government. Such an increase could significantly impact ODC’s market share, but it also highlights the need for the company to effectively navigate shifts in global demand for diamonds.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy