Nominations Open for 2024 NAJ Chair’s Award

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has begun the nomination process for the 2024 NAJ Chair’s Award, an annual recognition honouring notable contributions to the jewellery industry by an individual or business.

Sponsored by Presman Mastermelt, the award will be presented during the Benevolent Society Christmas Ball at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham on 5th December.

Recognising Dedication to the Jewellery Industry

The NAJ Chair’s Award, introduced to celebrate enduring commitment within the UK jewellery sector, acknowledges figures or organisations that exemplify dedication and service. Last year’s award went to high street jeweller Beaverbrooks, commended for its contributions to staff welfare, values, and community engagement. The Award’s recipients represent a broad spectrum of the industry, highlighting diverse achievements that shape the trade.

Adam Jacobs, NAJ Chair, remarked on the launch of the award process:

“As the trade association representing the whole of the UK jewellery sector, it’s a privilege to be acknowledging the exceptional contributions of those who have continually helped shape and support our incredible industry over many years. I look forward to reading the nominations and awarding this prestigious honour in December.”

Sponsors and Event Details

Returning sponsor Presman Mastermelt, a long-time supporter of the jewellery trade, expressed enthusiasm for this year’s Award. Gary Williams, General Manager of Presman Mastermelt, stated:

“As long-standing supporters of the jewellery trade, we are thrilled to once again sponsor the prestigious NAJ Chair’s Award. We look forward to celebrating with the winner and guests at this year’s Benevolent Society Christmas Ball.”

The Benevolent Society Christmas Ball, where the award presentation will take place, is a highlight on the industry calendar, bringing together jewellers and associated professionals to celebrate the year’s achievements and contributions.

Submission Guidelines

NAJ members have until Friday, 15th November, to submit recommendations for the Chair’s Award. Nominations should be concise—300 words or fewer—and include the nominee’s name and their contributions. Recommendations can be sent to marketing@naj.co.uk. An independent judging panel will review all entries following the deadline, with the winner announced at the December event.

This Award underscores the NAJ’s commitment to recognising and celebrating the achievements within the UK jewellery sector, offering an opportunity for industry members to nominate peers who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to the trade.