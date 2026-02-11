Nivoda Upgrades B2B Gemstone Marketplace Ahead of 2026 Trade Shows

Nivoda has relaunched its B2B gemstone marketplace, introducing changes to its platform structure and supplier network.

The update coincides with the company’s debut at AGTA Tucson 2026 and comes ahead of JCK Las Vegas.

The company states that the platform is now live and offers access to more than 40 gemstone varieties and subtypes from its listed suppliers.

Platform Updates and Supplier Review

According to Nivoda, the marketplace has undergone a supplier review, resulting in a revised partner network offering real-time access to coloured gemstones. The available range includes sapphires, emeralds, tsavorite garnets, and paraiba tourmalines, among others.

The updated interface introduces a revised navigation system, including a megamenu, additional filters, and more detailed gemstone categorisation. Nivoda says the changes are intended to streamline searches and present pricing information within a single sourcing platform.

Digital sourcing platforms have expanded in recent years as retailers seek broader access to inventory without increasing stockholding. The update comes amid continued demand for both traditional and less common coloured gemstones, particularly within bridal and fine jewellery categories.

Gem Club Education Programme

Alongside the marketplace relaunch, Nivoda is preparing to introduce Gem Club, a membership programme focused on gemstone education and market information. The initiative will launch initially in the United States, with global expansion planned.

The programme will include webinars, industry updates, and a concierge sourcing service focused on new gemstone additions to the platform. Education-led initiatives have become more common as retailers diversify into coloured stones and require additional product knowledge at the point of sale.

GemGuide Pricing Integration

Nivoda has entered into an agreement with GemWorld International to incorporate GemGuide pricing data into its platform. GemGuide is widely used within the trade for wholesale pricing benchmarks and market reporting.

Through the collaboration, users will be able to access benchmark pricing and market data directly within the marketplace. Pricing transparency remains a key issue within the coloured gemstone sector, where standardised pricing mechanisms are less established than in the diamond market.

Industry Context

Pia Tonna, Category Lead, Gemstones at Nivoda, said: “Since joining Nivoda in May 2025, our mission has been clear — to elevate the gemstone buying experience for our clients. With this platform revamp, we’re delivering faster navigation, smarter sourcing tools, and a consistently high-quality selection that customers can rely on.

“What’s been most exciting is seeing established diamond buyers confidently expand into color, alongside new retailers entering the gemstone category for the very first time. With Gem Club, we’re creating a space where knowledge and community meet: a hub for education, sourcing support, and industry insight designed to help our clients grow their business with confidence.”

The relaunch indicates further investment in digital gemstone sourcing infrastructure, as online marketplaces expand inventory access, integrate pricing data, and provide educational resources. For jewellers, the development aligns with the wider adoption of technology-led procurement models across diamonds and coloured stones.