New NDC ‘Diamond Facts’ Report Aims To Tackle Misconceptions

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has published the latest edition of its Diamond Facts report, aiming to counteract perceived misinformation surrounding both natural and laboratory-grown diamonds.

This second edition offers insight into a variety of aspects of the diamond industry, from environmental impacts to social conditions, with the intention of equipping consumers and stakeholders with accurate data to inform their choices. The NDC aims to provide a reliable resource to support industry stakeholders and consumers in making informed decisions regarding diamonds.

Providing Clarity on Diamond Types and Misconceptions

In the Diamond Facts report, the NDC underscores its commitment to correcting common misconceptions in the diamond marketplace. As laboratory-grown diamonds gain market share and consumers show increased interest in ethical and environmental factors, the report seeks to clarify these issues.

The NDC explains that misinformation harms all stakeholders across the diamond value chain, including consumers, mining communities, and investors, as well as regions dependent on diamond production for economic stability.

The report also revisits claims around the distinguishability of laboratory-grown versus natural diamonds, providing guidance on how consumers can navigate the technical and regulatory landscape when purchasing diamonds. The NDC discusses the standards and technology used to certify diamond types to help ensure transparency in sourcing and authenticity across the supply chain.

Environmental Impact: Examining Natural and Laboratory-Grown Diamonds

One of the core focuses of the Diamond Facts report is environmental sustainability. The NDC examines the environmental claims often made within the laboratory-grown diamond sector, comparing impacts such as water usage, waste, chemical management, and emissions footprints between natural and synthetic diamonds. The report details the life cycle and environmental standards that natural diamond producers adhere to, including the responsible opening and closure of mines, as part of a broader commitment to environmental stewardship.

The report details initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint in natural diamond production, examining environmental impacts from a manufacturer’s perspective. The NDC presents a comparative analysis to clarify environmental implications of diamond sourcing for consumers.

Ethical Sourcing and Social Impact in Diamond-Producing Regions

Beyond environmental concerns, the Diamond Facts report tackles social issues within the natural diamond industry, particularly around ethical sourcing and labour practices. The NDC addresses outdated narratives about poor working conditions, pointing to the rigorous standards enforced by NDC member organisations to protect the rights of employees and support local communities. With advanced technology for enhanced traceability, the industry has strengthened transparency, which the NDC views as crucial for consumer and stakeholder trust.

The report highlights the social impact of the natural diamond industry on over 10 million people, especially in diamond-producing countries. The NDC highlights community initiatives and social programs that benefit local economies and foster sustainable development, positioning the industry as a force for economic stability in these regions. This outreach is part of the NDC’s mission to uphold a responsible supply chain and maintain the long-term wellbeing of all those involved in diamond production.

Building Trust and Transparency Through Accurate Information

With its updated Diamond Facts report, the NDC reiterates its dedication to combating misinformation and enhancing transparency within the diamond industry. The council states, ‘We are dedicated to creating a positive legacy for all these stakeholders through openness and unbiased research.’ In addressing misconceptions and providing resources for the industry and public, the NDC aims to support informed decision-making in the diamond value chain.

The report represents the NDC’s broader mission of advocating for natural diamonds by fostering a clear and accurate understanding of the industry’s realities. This initiative responds to consumer demand for transparency and aims to strengthen trust in the global diamond market.