BAJ to Host Apprenticeships Webinar for Jewellery Employers

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) will hold an online information session on 30 April 2025 for employers in the jewellery sector interested in learning more about apprenticeship opportunities.

Webinar Details and Aims

Taking place at 16:00 BST, the session will provide an overview of BAJ’s Jewellery Apprenticeship programme, including training content, available government funding, and employer guidance. It is intended for business owners, brand representatives, workshop managers, and HR professionals considering workforce expansion through apprenticeships.

Miranda Sharpe, Apprenticeship Coordinator and Birmingham Centre Lead at BAJ, said:

“This is a great opportunity for employers to have their questions answered regarding Jewellery, Silversmithing and Allied Trade Professional Apprenticeships.”

Key Topics

The session will cover:

Considerations around employing apprentices in jewellery businesses



Details of BAJ’s training programmes



Available funding and how to access it



Support provided to participating employers during the apprenticeship process

Context for the Trade

The session comes amid increasing focus on skills development and workforce planning across the trade. Apprenticeship programmes remain a relevant pathway for addressing skills gaps in areas such as bench work and silversmithing, particularly as employers look to maintain core craft skills.

Registration is available via the British Academy of Jewellery’s official channels.