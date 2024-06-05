NDC Launches ‘Real ‘. Rare. Responsible’ Campaign with Lily James

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has unveiled its latest campaign, “Real. Rare. Responsible,” featuring Emmy-nominated actress Lily James as the global ambassador, aiming to highlight sustainable practices within the natural diamond industry.

The campaign is set to launch in late summer and will include a series of films, videos, and images showcasing the journey of natural diamonds.

“Formed deep within the Earth billions of years ago, it was important that we capture natural diamonds in their natural element for our new campaign,” said David Kellie, NDC’s CEO. “Canada plays an integral role within the natural diamond industry. While people tend to more commonly associate countries in southern Africa, as leading natural diamond producers, Canada is also vital and it’s paramount we share the incredible conservation efforts taking place in the NWT with consumers. The natural diamond industry is one of the most highly regulated and responsible mining industries in the world and you can trust that wherever your natural diamond is from: land, wildlife, and local and indigenous communities are a top priority.” David Kellie, NDC’s CEO

Exploration of the Northwest Territories

Central to the campaign is a discovery trip with Lily James to the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, the third largest diamond-producing region in the world. During this trip, James visited key diamond sites including the De Beers Canada/Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, Rio Tinto’s Yellowknife splitting facility, and Diamonds de Canada, known for producing the Polar Bear Diamond. These visits were intended to highlight how local communities benefit from keeping the entire supply chain – from mining to cutting and polishing – within the region.

Global Amplification and Retail Partners

The NDC plans to amplify the campaign through its global retail partners, including luxury independent retailers in the US and leading diamond jewelry retailers in Asia. The campaign aims to educate consumers about the natural diamonds showcased and encourages them to learn more by visiting NaturalDiamonds.com.

“Visiting the stunning Northwest Territories of Canada with the Natural Diamond Council, was an experience I will never forget,” shared James. “While exploring the area, I witnessed firsthand how responsible practices aren’t just a choice but they’re a deep heartfelt commitment across the natural diamond industry. We were lucky enough to attend a cultural experience with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation. It was amazing to learn about how, through employment and other benefits provided by the natural diamond industry, their traditional way of life is directly benefited. We met some of the incredible women at the helm of the mining operations and educators working to shape the future generations. Everywhere I looked while in the Northwest Territories of Canada I was reminded that natural diamonds are truly real, rare, and responsible,” says James.

For jewellers, the “Real. Rare. Responsible” campaign looks to be a great tool to highlight to customers the importance of ethical sourcing and sustainability in the natural diamond industry.

With lab-grown producers often positioning themselves as the ‘responsible’ choice, reinforcing the sustainable practices within the diamond supply chain, should be a valuable tool to strengthen consumer confidence in natural diamonds.