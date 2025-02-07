Natural Diamond Council Launches Report Series on Market Trends and Industry Data

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has launched a series of reports on the natural diamond industry, covering market trends, origins, and sustainability.

Consumer Trends in the U.S. Market

The first report in the series, Natural Diamond Trends, A 2024 Overview, was developed in partnership with trend analytics firm Tenoris. It examines key trends in U.S. consumer preferences for natural diamonds.

Key findings include:

Round diamonds continue to be the most common choice, making up 82% of centre stones in natural diamond jewellery. Demand for fancy shapes , particularly oval diamonds, is increasing.

are the most popular category for diamond jewellery, followed by . In terms of sales value, bridal jewellery accounts for 33%, while non-bridal natural diamond jewellery makes up 67% of the market.

Diamond Facts Report Addresses Industry Misconceptions

The NDC has also released an updated Diamond Facts report, which presents data from external sources to clarify common misconceptions about the diamond industry. It covers:

The economic and social impact of diamond production in mining regions.

of diamond production in mining regions. Environmental stewardship and industry sustainability efforts.

and industry sustainability efforts. Diamond verification and advancements in authentication.

and advancements in authentication. Trends in pricing and production .

. The importance of disclosure and accurate terminology in diamond marketing.

in diamond marketing. Traceability and responsible sourcing within the supply chain.

Canada’s Role in the Natural Diamond Market

The report includes data on Canada’s diamond industry, detailing its economic impact and role in the global supply chain:

Canada’s diamonds are among the oldest in the world , with some estimated at 3.5 billion years old .

was established at the , demonstrating renewable energy applications in sub-Arctic conditions. Since 1996, the industry has created 74,210 person-years of cumulative employment.

The full reports can be accessed via the Natural Diamond Council’s official platform.