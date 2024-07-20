National Association of Jewellers Adds Two Industry Experts to National Committee

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has co-opted two seasoned professionals to its National Committee board.

During the latest board meeting in July, Kerry Saunders, Operations Director at Domino Jewellery, and Neil Ventura, CEO of Ventura Fine Jewellery, were welcomed as new members.

Kerry Saunders’ Expertise

Kerry Saunders brings over 25 years of experience in manufacturing to the board. She has focused on production and supply chain management, ensuring compliance with various standards. At Weston Beamor, she oversees manufacturing operations and ESG Reporting Standards. Her work in ethical and environmental supplier monitoring in Eastern Europe and Asia has helped develop sustainable supply chains.

“I am honoured to join the NAJ’s National Committee and look forward to continuing the advancement of the jewellery industry. Together, we will work to uphold the highest standards of excellence and responsibility in our industry,” said Kerry Saunders.

Neil Ventura’s Background

Neil Ventura, founder and CEO of Ventura Fine Jewellery, has significant experience from his tenure at the De Beers Group, where he held roles including Executive Vice President for Strategy and Innovation. He contributed to initiatives such as the laboratory-grown diamond business Lightbox and the blockchain-based traceability platform Tracr.

“I’m delighted to be joining the National Committee to help progress the Association’s strategy and, in doing so, drive the competitiveness of the UK Jewellery sector. The Association is in a good position to help businesses foster innovation and stay ahead of global trends, both key areas I’m looking forward to working on,” stated Neil Ventura.

Broader Implications

The addition of Kerry Saunders and Neil Ventura to the NAJ’s National Committee is expected to enhance the association’s capabilities. Kerry’s expertise in ethical practices and supply chain management, combined with Neil’s strategic insights and innovation experience, will support the NAJ’s objectives.

Adam Jacobs, NAJ Chair, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Kerry and Neil to the NAJ’s National Committee. Their experience and targeted expertise will provide an invaluable resource to progress the NAJ’s aims and help it deliver for its members and wider trade.”

Current Committee Members

At the 2025 annual general meeting, Kerry and Neil will join the current National Committee members:

Adam Jacobs, Jacobs the Jewellers (Chair)

Gary Wroe, Hockley Mint (President)

Heather Callaway FIRV (IRV Professional Community Group Chair)

Alexia Taylor MIRV, Walsh Bros. (Chair of Professional and Technical Standards Standing Group)

Chris Oliver, Goldsmiths Centre (Chair Education Standing Group)

Peter Wong, Wongs Jewellers (JBN Professional Community Group Representative)

David Doyle, Jewellery Brokers

Anna Blackburn, Beaverbrooks the Jewellers

Mehdi Saadian MIRV, GIA

The integration of Kerry Saunders and Neil Ventura into the NAJ’s National Committee reflects the association’s commitment to enhancing its leadership with diverse expertise. Their contributions are expected to support the NAJ’s mission of fostering innovation and maintaining high standards within the UK jewellery sector.