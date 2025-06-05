NAJ Retail Congress Outlines Practical Strategies for Independent Retailers

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) hosted its annual Retail Congress on Tuesday, 3rd June, at Drayton Manor Resort. The one-day event brought together independent jewellery retailers and invited guests to discuss business strategies and challenges identified through the JET Business Network (JBN), the NAJ’s peer-to-peer support group for retail jewellers.

This year’s theme, “Lessons from the Best in Class”, examined operational strategies from business owners within and outside the jewellery industry. Topics included team development, marketing, ethical sourcing, and managing uncertainty.

Speaker Sessions

What it Takes to be Voted the Best in Town

Jaysal Pattni, Director at Minar Jewellers, discussed how consistent performance and recognition at a local level can contribute to building customer confidence. He outlined the role of awards such as Best Business in helping small and medium-sized businesses enhance their profile.

Inspiring Your People

Harriet France, Managing Director of Jeremy France Jewellers, spoke about leading a team of 24 and the importance of maintaining staff motivation. She drew on her experience in the sector and highlighted how workforce investment contributes to business outcomes.

Delivering Winning Marketing Campaigns

Peter Wong, owner of Wongs Jewellers, presented marketing approaches used in recent campaigns, including those that had received industry recognition. He discussed their role in increasing brand visibility and customer reach.

Creating Today’s Top Sales Performers

Debbie Barrow, Managing Director of Virada Training, outlined methods for supporting high-performing sales staff. Drawing on experience training over 150 jewellers and 400 retailers globally, she explained common characteristics of effective sales teams.

Differentiating Your Business with ESG Engagement

Charlie Betts of The Betts Group discussed how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices are being incorporated into jewellery retail. He shared practical approaches and referenced products such as SMO Gold and AgAIN Silver to illustrate recent developments.

Uncertainty’s Gift: Using Uncertainty as Your Competitive Advantage

Psychologist Sarah Gregg presented methods to manage uncertainty in a business context. Using evidence-based strategies, she explored how retailers can adapt to unpredictable market conditions.

There’s No Such Thing as Can’t!

Entrepreneur and author Sonja Leason spoke about overcoming adversity and the mindset required to face business and personal challenges. She shared her personal experience of rebuilding after early hardship and emphasised adaptability.

JBN Leadership Transition

This year’s Congress marked the final event facilitated by Michael Donaldson, who is retiring after 11 years supporting the JET Business Network. Steve Ennis, who will take over as JBN Facilitator in July, attended the event and met members of the network.

Ben Massey, NAJ Chief Executive, commented:

“This year’s Retail Congress was a fantastic gathering of ideas and expertise, dealing with crucial issues from staffing and training to marketing and mindset. Attendees were inspired by the excellent speakers and other participants in the room, and they will undoubtedly implement many of the ideas discussed at Congress into their own businesses.Finally, I thank Michael for going above and beyond to support our members and elevate the JBN group. He has laid the foundations for the network to flourish for years to come.”