NAJ Launches IP Support Programme in Partnership with National Business Register

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has partnered with the National Business Register (NBR) to provide members with access to intellectual property (IP) support services aimed at helping jewellers protect their brands, designs and business names.

The initiative offers a package of IP-related resources and services at discounted rates for NAJ members, covering trade mark advice, design registrations and business name protection.

Details of the support package

The collaboration includes:

A free intellectual property audit with tailored recommendations and associated cost estimates



A complimentary 60-minute consultation for members seeking guidance on IP matters



A discounted rate of £175 per hour for the first three hours of legal work (standard rate £275 per hour)



Business name protection services covering UK-wide registration, particularly suited to sole traders and small businesses



Trade mark and design registration services for UK, EU and international filings, including monitoring for similar applications



Educational resources such as webinars, workshops, downloadable guides, and a dedicated support line

Supporting creativity and business protection

Paul Smith, Membership Manager at the NAJ, said:

“Protecting creativity, design, and business reputation is essential for the success and resilience of our members. This collaboration with the National Business Register ensures NAJ members of every size have access to affordable, expert support, helping them safeguard what matters most.”

Michaela Cusack, Solicitor and Director at NBR, added:

“At the National Business Register, we see first-hand the challenges businesses face in protecting their ideas, brands, and designs. The NAJ’s members represent some of the most creative and entrepreneurial businesses in the UK, and we’re delighted to be working together to ensure they have access to expert, affordable protection. Intellectual property doesn’t need to be complicated or costly: our goal is to give jewellers confidence that their intellectual property is secure, so they can focus on growing their business.

NAJ members can access the new services by contacting the NBR directly and quoting their NAJ membership number 0800 069 9090 or via email at sales@nbrg.co.uk