    Tuesday, August 6
    jet management and leadership landscape 1024x684
    Education

    NAJ Introduces New JET Management Qualification with Initial Discount Offer

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced a new qualification aimed at enhancing management and leadership skills within the jewellery industry. 

    The JET Management and Leadership qualification, which will welcome its first cohort in Autumn 2024, is currently open for registration, with a £100 discount to early registrants.

    Course Structure and Objectives

    The newly launched qualification is tailored to equip both new and existing assistant managers and managers with the necessary skills to excel in their roles. 

    Building on the foundation of the existing JET programme, this course aims to provide a comprehensive professional development portfolio specifically designed for the jewellery sector.

    Transition from Previous Programmes

    This new qualification supersedes the previous JET Management and JET Business Development qualifications, which were phased out in May 2024. The consolidation into a single, more robust programme reflects NAJ’s commitment to evolving and improving its educational offerings to better serve the industry’s needs.

    Registration and Further Information

    Professionals interested in joining the inaugural cohort can register via the NAJ website. The initiative represents a significant opportunity for career advancement, particularly given the introductory discount.

    For more details and to register, visit: NAJ Registration.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

