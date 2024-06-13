Close Menu
    NAJ Introduces JET Management and Leadership Qualification

    Ruchi Singla

    The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has launched a new educational course, JET Management and Leadership, aimed at equipping assistant managers and managers in the jewellery industry with essential leadership and management skills. 

    This new qualification is part of the JET programme, known for its professional development courses within the sector.

    Expanding the JET Programme

    Building on the JET Essentials, JET1, and JET2 courses, the JET Management and Leadership qualification advances career development for jewellery professionals. It integrates training from the existing JET Management and JET Business Development courses, providing a comprehensive approach to management education.

    Marie Garnett, Head of Education at NAJ, highlights the value of this new qualification: “At the NAJ, we are constantly seeking ways to elevate the standard of education and training available within the jewellery industry. The JET Management and Leadership qualification is designed to ensure participants develop the soft skills and leadership foundations critical for successful management. We believe this cohort-based learning approach will foster lasting professional relationships and support networks.”

    Curriculum and Delivery

    The JET Management and Leadership course spans nine months and features a blend of face-to-face and online learning. It includes activities, videos, and post-workshop content. The course curriculum, delivered by an experienced leadership and management educator, includes an EQ-i 2.0 assessment to evaluate and develop students’ emotional intelligence.

    Key topics covered in the qualification include:

    • Leadership and Management Fundamentals
    • Effective Communication
    • Performance Management
    • Change Management and AI
    • Finance for Non-Financial Managers
    • Human Experience Management

    Enrolment Information

    Enrolment for the inaugural JET Management and Leadership cohort is open until 15th September 2024, with the course commencing in October. The course is designed for individuals currently in assistant manager or manager roles, with no prerequisite of having completed JET1 or JET2.

    For more details and to register, visit NAJ JET Management and Leadership.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

