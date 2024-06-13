NAJ Introduces JET Management and Leadership Qualification

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has launched a new educational course, JET Management and Leadership, aimed at equipping assistant managers and managers in the jewellery industry with essential leadership and management skills.

This new qualification is part of the JET programme, known for its professional development courses within the sector.

Expanding the JET Programme

Building on the JET Essentials, JET1, and JET2 courses, the JET Management and Leadership qualification advances career development for jewellery professionals. It integrates training from the existing JET Management and JET Business Development courses, providing a comprehensive approach to management education.

Marie Garnett, Head of Education at NAJ, highlights the value of this new qualification: “At the NAJ, we are constantly seeking ways to elevate the standard of education and training available within the jewellery industry. The JET Management and Leadership qualification is designed to ensure participants develop the soft skills and leadership foundations critical for successful management. We believe this cohort-based learning approach will foster lasting professional relationships and support networks.”

Curriculum and Delivery

The JET Management and Leadership course spans nine months and features a blend of face-to-face and online learning. It includes activities, videos, and post-workshop content. The course curriculum, delivered by an experienced leadership and management educator, includes an EQ-i 2.0 assessment to evaluate and develop students’ emotional intelligence.

Key topics covered in the qualification include:

Leadership and Management Fundamentals

Effective Communication

Performance Management

Change Management and AI

Finance for Non-Financial Managers

Human Experience Management

Enrolment Information

Enrolment for the inaugural JET Management and Leadership cohort is open until 15th September 2024, with the course commencing in October. The course is designed for individuals currently in assistant manager or manager roles, with no prerequisite of having completed JET1 or JET2.

For more details and to register, visit NAJ JET Management and Leadership.