NAJ Announces Dates for 16th Annual Retail Congress

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced that the JET Business Network (JBN) will host its 16th Annual Retail Congress on Tuesday, 3rd June 2025.

This year, the event will be held at Drayton Manor Resort in Tamworth, with the theme “Lessons from the Best in Class.”

The congress will feature business owners from both within and outside the jewellery industry, sharing insights on key commercial topics such as sales, marketing, leadership, differentiation, and retail as a destination.

Networking Opportunities

A pre-Congress networking dinner will take place on the evening of Monday, 2nd June, offering attendees the opportunity to connect ahead of the main event. Delegates will also have access to Drayton Manor Theme Park on Monday afternoon.

Industry Insights and Leadership

The event will begin on Tuesday morning, with registration opening at 9:00 am. JBN Facilitator Michael Donaldson will open the congress at 9:30 am, marking his final time leading the event before stepping down later in the summer.

Ben Massey, Chief Executive of the NAJ, said:

“This one-day event continues the year-round mission of the JBN to deliver value through shared knowledge and experience. It enables business leaders to benchmark their business against other retail jewellery businesses while absorbing new ideas and ways of working through guest speakers and targeted group activities. Whether you are targeting growth and expansion, building resilience and defending market position, or exploring exit strategies and succession, the JBN community group will give you the tools to succeed.

It is a must-attend event if you’re an independent jewellery retailer looking to navigate the challenges and opportunities available in 2025.”

Details on speakers, mailing list and registration will be made available through the NAJ.