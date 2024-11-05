Close Menu
    Monica Vinader Opens First Scottish Boutique in Edinburgh

    Monica Vinader has announced the opening of its first boutique in Scotland, located on George Street in Edinburgh. 

    This flagship store expands the brand’s portfolio to 25 locations across the UK, US, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Scheduled to open on 9th November 2024, the boutique is the brand’s first in Scotland.

    Monica Vinader, founder of the brand, stated, “We’re thrilled to open our first standalone boutique in Scotland. From our digital business, we know that we have a devoted community in Scotland, particularly in Edinburgh, so we wanted to bring our full-service offering closer to them, including piercing and welding services which they can experience on home soil for the first time. What makes this opening extra special is we’re introducing our new boutique interior concept which we hope makes for an even more pleasurable customer journey of discovering their new favourite jewellery pieces.”

    Expanded Services and Customer Experiences

    The boutique will offer various in-store services. Visitors will have access to piercing and welding, along with complimentary engraving and monogramming for personalisation. Customers will also have the option to recycle gold and silver jewellery for a gift voucher.

    Additionally, the brand’s 5-year warranty and lifetime repair guarantee will be available at the Edinburgh location, allowing customers to access repairs and exchanges.

