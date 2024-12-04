Close Menu
    Mehdi Saadian Appointed Vice Chair of the NAJ

    The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced the appointment of Mehdi Saadian as its new Vice Chair. 

    Saadian, who serves as Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) London campus, is an active member of the Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV) and the Academy of Experts.

    Saadian has been a member of the NAJ’s National Committee since 2022, where he has contributed to enhancing the organisation’s governance model. He will assume the position of Chair in 2026, succeeding the current Chair, Adam Jacobs.

    Expressing gratitude for his appointment, Saadian stated:

    “I’m truly honoured to take on the role of Vice Chair at the NAJ. This organisation has always stood for supporting its members and championing the values that make our industry so special. My goal is to help strengthen that support for everyone—whether they’re retailers, valuers, manufacturers, or designers—by building an environment where they can thrive.”

    He emphasised the importance of collaboration and innovation while respecting the traditions that define the jewellery trade:

    “I’m excited to work alongside the National Committee and our members to navigate the challenges ahead and make the most of the opportunities we create together.”

    Support from the NAJ Chair

    NAJ Chair Adam Jacobs welcomed Saadian to the role, highlighting his expertise and leadership:

    “Mehdi’s leadership and expertise will bring immense value to the NAJ and its members. We are excited to see him take on this important role and look forward to his contributions as Vice Chair.”

    Jewellers interested in participating in the NAJ’s committees or groups can email membership@naj.co.uk for further details.

