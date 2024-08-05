Martin’s Gems Launches Fine Jewellery Collection in Mayfair

Martin Prinsloo, known for his expertise as a Master Gemstone Cutter, is set to introduce his new fine jewellery range, Martin’s Gems, in Mayfair, London. The collection launch is scheduled for Friday, 30 August at the Chesterfield Hotel.

Focus on Gemstones

The new collection is driven by Prinsloo’s philosophy that “The Gem makes the Jewel.” Each piece in the 21-item collection is crafted from 18ct gold, featuring natural diamonds and precision-cut gemstones. The designs aim to highlight the unique characteristics and quality of the gemstones.

Design Diversity

The collection includes 21 pieces, each designed to showcase the beauty of custom-cut gemstones. Prinsloo’s approach merges traditional craftsmanship with innovative design, offering jewellery that stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and gemstone quality.

Market Position

Prinsloo emphasises ethical practices in the industry, particularly focusing on education and support for those involved in the gemstone supply chain. He aims to bring a new standard of excellence and ethics to the market, underscoring his commitment to responsible sourcing and business practices.

In addition, Prinsloo sees an opportunity in the UK market for finely cut and well-presented gemstones. He believes that his collection will meet the demand for high-quality, distinctive jewellery and redefine the market’s appreciation for gemstone-focused designs.

Launch and Availability

The collection is available for private viewings ahead of the official launch. Interested parties can view the pieces at the Chesterfield Hotel event on 30 August. For future enquiries and opportunities, Martin Prinsloo is available for discussions.