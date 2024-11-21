Close Menu
    Thursday, November 21
    Marie Lichtenberg Takes on Counterfeiters with Raiz’in Collection

    Paris-based jewellery designer Marie Lichtenberg has launched the 2024 Raiz’in collection, a line of more affordable jewellery inspired by her signature designs. 

    This initiative aims to counteract the proliferation of counterfeit versions of her high-end pieces by offering legitimate, budget-friendly alternatives made under her own brand.

    The Raiz’in collection, which initially debuted in 2023, was conceived to combat counterfeiting and expand accessibility to Lichtenberg’s distinctive style. The 2024 collection introduces six new designs, featuring symbolic motifs such as evil eyes and sunbursts, crafted in materials like 24-karat gold–plated brass, enamel, mother-of-pearl resin, and glitter resin.

    Affordable Craftsmanship with a Cause

    The Raiz’in collection reflects Lichtenberg’s effort to offer her designs at a more accessible price point by using alternative materials. Priced between €350 and €390, the collection provides a lower-cost option compared to her original 18-karat gold pieces, which sell for €5,000 – €6,000.

    The company states that the jewellery is made in France with attention to detail, ensuring that the pieces reflect the brand’s distinctive style and craftsmanship. Additionally, the collection contributes to a charitable cause, with a portion of proceeds donated to Make-A-Wish France, which grants wishes to critically ill children.

    Lichtenberg described Raiz’in as an opportunity to reimagine the brand’s classic designs in an accessible format while supporting a charitable cause. She added that the initiative channels resources into positive outcomes rather than harmful activities often associated with counterfeiting.

    Implications for the Jewellery Industry

    This approach underscores how jewellers can incorporate social responsibility into their business strategies, combining commercial objectives with charitable efforts. Such initiatives may serve as an example for other luxury brands facing challenges related to counterfeiting.

    As the holiday season approaches, the Raiz’in collection is now available online at raiz-in.com and through select retailers, offering consumers a legitimate way to experience Lichtenberg’s artistry at a fraction of the cost.

