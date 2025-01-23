London Diamond Bourse Hosts Rosamond Clayton for Presentation on Jewellery Valuation

The London Diamond Bourse (LDB) recently welcomed industry professionals, GIA students, and members for a presentation by Rosamond Clayton, a leading expert in jewellery valuation, to focus on the career path of becoming a Registered Valuer through the National Association of Jewellers’ (NAJ) Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV).

Rosamond Clayton’s presentation covered critical aspects of the profession, including the NAJ IRV Code of Conduct, professional codes of practice, and the steps required to join the NAJ IRV. She emphasised the role of these standards in ensuring legal compliance and supporting profitability. Aspiring valuers gained insights into the diverse skills required, from gemmology to understanding market dynamics.

The event highlighted the importance of adhering to professional standards and underscored how the Registered Valuer designation builds credibility and fosters trust within the jewellery industry.

Expert Panel Discussion

Following the presentation, a panel discussion was held featuring Rosamond Clayton alongside Barry Sullivan and Anna Rogers, both experienced Registered Valuers. Moderated by David Brough, Editor of Jewellery Outlook, the panel offered practical insights into the profession and shared advice from their own career experiences. The discussion provided attendees with a clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges within the field of valuation.

Reaching a Broader Audience

For the first time, the London Diamond Bourse broadcasted the event live on Instagram, allowing a broader professional audience to engage with the presentation and panel discussion. This step expanded access to valuable insights about the jewellery valuation profession.

Stacey Aylott, Chief Operating Officer of the LDB, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating:

“As a well-respected member of the London Diamond Bourse, we were thrilled to have Rosamond present and share her extensive experience as a Valuer. It was especially rewarding to hear how our facilities, such as the stone verification equipment and the expertise of our members, are regarded as essential resources for valuers in their work.”

The London Diamond Bourse continues to serve as a central resource for the jewellery and diamond industries, offering members access to state-of-the-art tools, networking opportunities, and strategic collaborations. Recent initiatives, including a partnership with De Beers, reinforce London’s significance as a global hub for these industries.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

The event underscored the growing importance of professional valuation in the jewellery trade. As consumer expectations for transparency and accuracy increase, the expertise of Registered Valuers plays a crucial role in building trust and maintaining high standards.

Jewellers who engage professional valuers or pursue NAJ IRV accreditation can enhance their reputation and improve their service offerings. As demand for valuation expertise grows, events like this highlight the opportunities for professionals to advance their skills and contribute to the industry’s development.