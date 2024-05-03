Stability Ensured: London Diamond Bourse Extends Hatton Garden Lease for a Decade

The London Diamond Bourse (LDB) has renewed its lease for the next ten years, continuing its operations in the Hatton Garden area.

This decision ensures stability for its members and maintains the LDB’s long standing presence in a key location for London’s jewellery sector.

Importance of Hatton Garden

Hatton Garden has been central to London’s diamond and jewellery trade for centuries, with the LDB located here since 1940. The area holds historical importance to the industry, and the lease renewal reinforces the LDB’s commitment to this traditional trading hub.

The extended lease is expected to provide continuity for LDB members, supporting the sustained presence of the Bourse in a primary trading area. This stability is crucial for fostering an environment conducive to business and professional growth within the jewellery community.

Leadership Commitment

The leadership of the London Diamond Bourse has expressed their satisfaction with the renewal. “We are thrilled to secure a new 10-year lease in Hatton Garden, a location synonymous with the London Diamond Bourse’s history,” said David Troostwyk, Co-President at the London Diamond Bourse. “This renewal is a testament to our commitment to providing a supportive and thriving environment for our members. It not only ensures the continued success of our current operations but also opens doors to exciting opportunities for the future.”

Alan Cohen, Co-President of the LDB, added, “I would like to extend a very big thank you to our Treasurer, David Joffe, who has been instrumental in the negotiations, ensuring our ‘home’ over the last 20 plus years, across three major lease negotiations.”

The Bourse’s decision to renew its lease is more than just a real estate transaction; it is a strategic commitment to the heritage and future of the jewellery industry in one of its most iconic locations.