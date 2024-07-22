Judges Announced for the 2024 NAJ Awards

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has revealed the eight industry experts who will comprise the judging panel for this year’s NAJ Awards. The awards aim to celebrate exceptional talent and recognise outstanding contributions within the UK jewellery industry.

Judging Panel

The 2024 NAJ Awards will be evaluated by:

Charlotte Rose, London Diamond Bourse

Gary Williams, Presman Mastermelt

Rachael Taylor, Author and Journalist

Marie Brennan, Birmingham Assay Office

Darren Sherwood, Mr Sherwood Jewellery

Helen Dimmick, Ainsworth Jewellers

Sally Leonard, Consultant

Stuart Pool, Nineteen48

Award Categories

This year’s awards feature 15 categories, organised into three thematic pillars: Great Ideas, Great People, and Great Businesses.

Great Ideas:

Community Engagement of the Year

CSRI of the Year (sponsored by Responsible Jewellery Council)

Innovation of the Year

Collection of the Year

Store Design of the Year

Great People:

Salesperson of the Year

Workshop Professional of the Year (sponsored by At The Bench)

Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by The British Academy of Jewellery)

Designer of the Year (sponsored by RWK Goodman)

Unsung Hero of the Year

Great Businesses:

Jewellery Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Vulcan Jewellery)

Bespoke Retailer of the Year

Product Supplier of the Year

Service Supplier of the Year

Team of the Year (sponsored by TH March)

Insights from NAJ

Ben Massey, NAJ Chief Executive, commented on the announcement:

“We are pleased that so many experienced jewellery professionals from across the trade have agreed to join our independent judging panel for this year’s NAJ Awards. We encourage NAJ members and the wider trade to get their nominations in before the July 31st deadline to ensure they get the chance to recognise their people and businesses.”

Event Details

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 10th, at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham. Nominations are open until July 31st and are free for all NAJ members.

For more information or to make a nomination, visit the NAJ’s dedicated Awards page: NAJ Awards.