    Monday, July 22
    naj awards 2024 judges
    Industry News

    Judges Announced for the 2024 NAJ Awards

    Ruchi Singla

    The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has revealed the eight industry experts who will comprise the judging panel for this year’s NAJ Awards. The awards aim to celebrate exceptional talent and recognise outstanding contributions within the UK jewellery industry.

    Judging Panel

    The 2024 NAJ Awards will be evaluated by:

    • Charlotte Rose, London Diamond Bourse
    • Gary Williams, Presman Mastermelt
    • Rachael Taylor, Author and Journalist
    • Marie Brennan, Birmingham Assay Office
    • Darren Sherwood, Mr Sherwood Jewellery
    • Helen Dimmick, Ainsworth Jewellers
    • Sally Leonard, Consultant
    • Stuart Pool, Nineteen48

    Award Categories

    This year’s awards feature 15 categories, organised into three thematic pillars: Great Ideas, Great People, and Great Businesses.

    Great Ideas:

    • Community Engagement of the Year
    • CSRI of the Year (sponsored by Responsible Jewellery Council)
    • Innovation of the Year
    • Collection of the Year
    • Store Design of the Year

    Great People:

    Great Businesses:

    • Jewellery Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Vulcan Jewellery)
    • Bespoke Retailer of the Year
    • Product Supplier of the Year
    • Service Supplier of the Year
    • Team of the Year (sponsored by TH March)

    Insights from NAJ

    Ben Massey, NAJ Chief Executive, commented on the announcement:

    “We are pleased that so many experienced jewellery professionals from across the trade have agreed to join our independent judging panel for this year’s NAJ Awards. We encourage NAJ members and the wider trade to get their nominations in before the July 31st deadline to ensure they get the chance to recognise their people and businesses.”

    Event Details

    The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 10th, at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham. Nominations are open until July 31st and are free for all NAJ members.

    For more information or to make a nomination, visit the NAJ’s dedicated Awards page: NAJ Awards.

