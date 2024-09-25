Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong Recognises Sustainability Champions

The Jewellery World Awards (JWA) 2024 has honoured businesses in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and related sectors for their exceptional sustainability efforts.

Hosted by Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) and organised by Informa Markets Jewellery, the awards ceremony highlighted the achievements of companies committed to sustainable practices across five categories.

Award Categories and Recipients

This year’s JWA Sustainability Awards were presented in five distinct categories:

Environmental Stewardship: VGL & Shop LC Global Inc was recognised for their efforts in environmental conservation.

VGL & Shop LC Global Inc was recognised for their efforts in environmental conservation. Social Empowerment: Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) was celebrated for their contributions to social development and community well-being.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) was celebrated for their contributions to social development and community well-being. Manufacturing Innovation: Shenzhen Shangshan Intelligence Co Ltd (Shenzhen Kinghood Group Co Ltd) was acknowledged for their innovative approaches in manufacturing that promote sustainability.

Shenzhen Shangshan Intelligence Co Ltd (Shenzhen Kinghood Group Co Ltd) was acknowledged for their innovative approaches in manufacturing that promote sustainability. Community Engagement: This category saw two winners: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Smiling Rocks Limited, recognised for their impactful community initiatives.

This category saw two winners: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Smiling Rocks Limited, recognised for their impactful community initiatives. Sustainability Leadership: Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) was honoured for their leadership and commitment to sustainability in the jewellery industry.

Jury’s Special Recognition Award

Two companies received special recognition from the jury for their notable contributions:

Environmental Stewardship: Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd was commended for their significant environmental initiatives.

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd was commended for their significant environmental initiatives. Community Engagement: Vector Trading was acknowledged for their community-focused efforts.

Celebrating Diverse Contributions

“Each of our Sustainability Award winners – not to mention our finalists – has a unique story to tell. However, they share one thing in common – their actions, regardless of scale or scope, contribute to making a real difference in the future of our planet,” said Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery.

The recognition spanned companies of all sizes, from those with thousands of employees to a small gemstone dealer with just five workers. The recognition of companies of different sizes highlights that sustainable practices can be adopted by businesses throughout the industry.

Collective Action for Greater Impact

“But while an individual or a company can ignite change, it takes collective action to make an even bigger difference,” Lau continued. “Let’s draw inspiration from our Sustainability champions. By uniting our individual passions, resources and expertise, we can collectively pave the way for a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The winners and finalists were chosen by a panel of experts from various fields, both within and outside the jewellery industry. The jury included John Mulligan, Director of Market Relations and Climate Change Lead at the World Gold Council (WGC); Nirupa Bhatt, Business Leadership Coach & Adviser; Hayley A. Henning, Coloured Gemstone Business Strategist; Andrew Lau, Director of ESG Advisory for Colliers Asia, and Jan Porter, Head of Sustainability at Meiyume.

For more information about the winners, finalists, photos, and additional details about the ceremony, visit JWAwards.com.