Jeweller Lily Blanche Shortlisted for Women’s Enterprise Scotland Award

Stirling-based jeweller, Lily Blanche, has been shortlisted for the Growth Business of the Year Award at the upcoming Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES) Awards 2024.

Managing Director Gillian Crawford commented on the nomination, stating: “We are thrilled to be nominated as Growth Business of the Year in the WES Awards – it’s a tremendous honour for our team.”

Crawford noted that the company has achieved a 40% year-on-year growth, attributing this to their scaling efforts. “The award is testament to the incredible work they have done,” she added, referencing the contributions of the entire team and the support from the Scottish business community.

The nomination comes as the jewellery industry continues to experience shifts in consumer demand and increased competition, particularly in the luxury and bespoke sectors.

Women’s Enterprise Scotland on the Importance of Role Models

Carolyn Currie, Chief Executive of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, commented on the significance of the awards, saying, “Our Awards recognise the considerable contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy. It is our opportunity to come together and celebrate success, as well as to provide visible role models for the women and girls who follow.” She emphasised that the quality of the entries was particularly high this year, reflecting the strong presence of women-led businesses across Scotland.

Jewellers may note the growing importance of diversity and female leadership within the business landscape, as organisations such as WES continue to advocate for gender equality in enterprise.

Awards Ceremony in October

The winners of the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards will be revealed during a black-tie ceremony at the Voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday, 3 October. The event will bring together finalists from various sectors, recognising women-led businesses across Scotland.

For more information about Lily Blanche and its jewellery collections, visit their website at www.lilyblanche.com.