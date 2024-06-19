Instappraise Launches in UK, Sponsors 2024 NAJ Summit

Jewellers and valuers in the UK and other European markets can now access Instappraise’s jewellery valuation solution, aimed at streamlining business operations.

Official UK Market Entry

Instappraise, a leading digital solution for jewellery valuations and appraisals, has announced its official entry into the UK market, marking the occasion by sponsoring the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) Summit, which will take place from June 22-24 at the Park Regis Hotel in Birmingham.

Sponsorship and Event Details

The NAJ Summit is a significant event that gathers professionals from across the jewellery industry. It includes the Valuers’ Conference, hosted by the Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV), and the Retail Jewellers’ Congress, hosted by the JET Business Network. The event aims to provide attendees with modern amenities and state-of-the-art conference facilities.

Ben Massey, NAJ Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are delighted that Instappraise is supporting this year’s NAJ Summit, and we are sure the delegates in attendance will be keen to learn more about the powerful software solutions available to help with the valuation process.”

Keynote Speakers and Workshops

This year’s summit features notable speakers such as Branko Deljanin, who will discuss the “Historical Review of the Diamond Industry and Methods for Identifying Synthetic and Treated Diamonds,” and Dr. Maria Maclennan, who will present on “Forensics: Jewellery, The Body, and Identity.” Other speakers include Joanna Whalley, Kerry Gregory, Charles Bexfield, Sarah Fergusson, and Dr. Thomas Hainschwang, covering topics from gemstone profiling to the challenges of colour origin determination in diamonds.

In addition to presentations, the Valuers’ Conference will offer workshops on topics like identifying natural and synthetic diamonds, understanding coloured diamonds, and social media management for valuers.

Implications for Jewellers

The entry of Instappraise into the UK market represents a significant advancement for jewellers and valuers. The platform’s ability to streamline the valuation process with advanced technology promises to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Jewellers can expect to create professional valuations quickly, which is crucial in a competitive market.

Instappraise Founder, Raphael Boivin, stated, “Our participation at the NAJ Summit in Birmingham signifies an important milestone for Instappraise’s growth and evolution since our launch in 2019. It will be the company’s first official visit to European soil and will be an amazing opportunity to introduce our innovative solution to UK-based jewellers and valuers. It will also highlight our dedication to building close relationships with our community and will allow us to spend valuable time learning from users in a new vibrant market.”