    INHORGENTA TRENDFACTORY to Host London Event at Goldsmiths’ Hall

    Ruchi Singla

    On 1 October 2024, the INHORGENTA TRENDFACTORY will return to London with an invitation-only breakfast event at Goldsmiths’ Hall. Organised by INHORGENTA, this event will focus on the future of retail and developments in the jewellery industry. The London gathering follows a previous edition held in Paris and aims to provide attendees with key insights relevant to the trade.

    Event Highlights and Key Discussions 

    The TRENDFACTORY event, hosted by INHORGENTA’s Event Director, Stefanie Maendlein, will feature a series of presentations and discussions. These include an overview of the German jewellery and watch retail market, offering a useful comparison for UK-based jewellers. The event will also highlight trends in social media marketing for jewellery businesses.

    A key component will be a roundtable discussion on the future of retail. Moderated by Jewellery Outlook Editor David Brough, this session will include representatives from independent UK retail stores, who will discuss the current retail landscape and share their experiences.

    Preview of INHORGENTA 2025

    The event will also provide details on INHORGENTA 2025, scheduled for 21-24 February in Munich. Stefanie Maendlein will discuss industry trends, innovations, and what participants can expect from the upcoming show. The presentation will help brands, retailers, and designers explore potential involvement in the February event.

    Networking Opportunities for Retailers and Exhibitors

    Retailers and buyers can learn more about the opportunities at INHORGENTA 2025, while brands, suppliers, and designers will gain insights into the benefits of exhibiting at the trade show. The event offers an ideal setting for networking and planning for next year’s INHORGENTA edition.

    Registration and Attendance

    Attendance at the INHORGENTA TRENDFACTORY is by invitation only. Trade professionals interested in attending can register their interest by contacting organiser Claire Shore at claire@pattern.co.uk.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

