    Friday, November 15
    IGI Launches Global Design Competition for 2024-25: ‘A Journey to the Enchanted Forest’

    Ruchi Singla

    The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has announced the return of its annual global jewellery design competition, IGI Expressions 2024-25. 

    Now in its fourth year, the competition invites participants worldwide to explore the theme “A Journey to the Enchanted Forest”, drawing inspiration from classic fairy tales to merge fantasy and reality in their jewellery designs.

    Design Categories and Submission Formats

    The competition is open to student, amateur, and professional designers, allowing creativity across the following categories:

    • Statement Pieces: Bold necklaces, earrings, or necklace sets.
    • Convertible Jewellery: Transformable designs adaptable to multiple styles.
    • Accessories: Jewellery items such as hairpins, brooches, and hand chain bracelets.

    Submissions can be presented in diverse formats, including CAD renderings, manual sketches, or digital tablet designs. The competition aims to cater to a wide range of artistic skills and technical approaches.

    Competition Details and Key Dates

    Open to all jewellery designers and artists, the free-to-enter competition offers prizes including trophies, cash awards, certificates, and industry recognition. Submissions will be accepted starting 30th November 2024.

    Tehmasp Printer, CEO of IGI, emphasised the event’s role in fostering creativity and innovation within the jewellery industry:

    “We are thrilled to invite both budding and seasoned designers from across the globe to bring their unique interpretations of ‘A Journey to the Enchanted Forest’ to life. This competition serves as a platform to celebrate talent, passion and innovation in jewellery design, and we’re excited to see the magical creativity that this theme will inspire.”

    Further details, including entry guidelines, are available at https://expressions.igi.org.

