HRD Antwerp to End Certification of Loose Lab-Grown Diamonds by 2026

HRD Antwerp, the diamond grading laboratory subsidiary of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), has announced it will cease issuing quality certificates for loose laboratory-grown diamonds from 2026.

The decision is part of an effort to reinforce the distinction between natural and synthetic diamonds.

Scope of the Change

The laboratory will stop grading loose lab-grown diamonds intended for commercial sale, but will continue to certify jewellery that contains synthetic diamonds. HRD will also continue to analyse synthetic diamonds for research and technical purposes, but not for grading or commercial use.

Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, stated: “As of 2026, we will no longer issue quality certificates for loose synthetic diamonds intended for commercial use. In limited cases, we will continue to analyse synthetic diamonds, but strictly for research purposes. Jewellery containing synthetic stones will still be eligible for certification.”

Strategic Alignment with Industry Direction

The decision follows changes by other major laboratories. Earlier in June, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) announced it would no longer provide full 4Cs grading for lab-grown diamonds, and would instead categorise them as “standard” or “premium.”

Ravi Bhansali, Vice President of AWDC, explained the rationale: “It’s not a matter of negativity against lab-grown. At the end of the day, we found there’s a lot of consumer confusion created by using the same terminology and certificates. We said, let’s make a clear line and a distinction.”

He added that the change is also intended to align HRD’s direction with that of the Antwerp diamond centre, which remains primarily focused on natural diamonds: “Antwerp as a centre is predominantly interested in natural diamonds. It’s where we have a centuries-old history.”

Market and Industry Implications

HRD’s decision reflects a wider trend in the industry to more clearly separate natural and synthetic diamonds, addressing ongoing consumer confusion and concerns around pricing and resale value.

Karen Rentmeesters, CEO of AWDC, noted: “By becoming the first diamond lab in the world to take an explicit and exclusive stance in favour of natural diamonds, HRD Antwerp is sending a strong signal. A clear distinction between natural and synthetic diamonds is essential to strengthen consumer trust and help safeguard the future of natural diamonds.”

HRD began issuing reports for lab-grown diamonds in 2013, and in 2019 adopted grading criteria similar to those used for natural diamonds. This latest move marks a shift in its approach to certification and product categorisation.

Impact on Jewellers

Jewellers will need to assess how this change affects their certification processes and customer information, especially those handling both natural and lab-grown products. Clear labelling and accurate product descriptions will remain important.

Recent changes by HRD and GIA indicate a shift in certification practices, aimed at reinforcing the distinction between natural and lab-grown diamonds as both sectors develop.