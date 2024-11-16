Historic Diamond Necklace Fetches Over CHF 4 Million at Sotheby’s

A rare 18th-century diamond necklace, previously part of the Marquess of Anglesey’s collection, achieved a remarkable sale price of CHF 4,260,000 (USD 4,837,060) during Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Jewels auction in Geneva on 13 November.

The sale, which drew international attention, saw the necklace more than double its low estimate of CHF 1,600,000 following a seven-minute bidding war between seven interested parties.

A Piece of History

The necklace, featuring over 300 carats of diamonds likely sourced from India’s Golconda mines, is a notable example of Georgian-era craftsmanship. With its three rows of diamonds and tasselled design, it was likely created for European royalty or aristocracy, possibly tied to the French or English courts.

The necklace’s precise origins are unconfirmed, though some speculate its diamonds may have ties to the “Affair of the Necklace” associated with Marie Antoinette. Its documented history connects it to the Anglo-Welsh Paget family. Marjorie Paget, Marchioness of Anglesey, wore the necklace at King George VI’s coronation in 1937, paired with the Anglesey Tiara. Her daughter-in-law later wore the pieces to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

Recent History and Auction Highlights

The piece was sold by the seventh Marquess of Anglesey in the 1960s and subsequently exhibited at the American Museum of Natural History in 1976 before being held in a private Asian collection for nearly five decades. Its unveiling by Sotheby’s in London earlier this year marked its first public appearance in 50 years, reigniting interest in its provenance and craftsmanship.

Sotheby’s jewellery head for Europe and the Middle East, Andres White Correal, commented:

“From the moment we laid eyes on it, our entire team was transfixed by its beauty, its history, and its timelessness. Travelling with it around the world, the awe it inspired was universal. The electricity in the sales room was palpable, and it will be one of my fondest memories to have been on the phone, helping to find its new home.”