Historic Abernethy Pearl Headlines Cairncross Collection Auction 

The Abernethy Pearl, a significant piece of Scottish jewellery history, is set to be the highlight of the upcoming Cairncross Collection auction at Edinburgh’s Lyon & Turnbull on August 21.

The collection from Cairncross of Perth features a variety of items expected to draw interest from collectors and jewellery enthusiasts.

The Abernethy Pearl: A Historic Treasure

Discovered nearly 60 years ago by Bill Abernethy, the Abernethy Pearl is noted as the largest Scottish freshwater pearl found in living memory. The pearl, weighing 43.6 grains, is known for its size and quality. Named “Little Willie” after it’s finder, the pearl is a significant piece of Scotland’s natural history.

The Abernethy Pearl was involved in a notable ownership dispute in the early 1990s, which was resolved in favour of Abernethy. Cairncross later purchased the pearl. This item, with an estimated auction value of up to £60,000, is the star of the auction.

The Cairncross Legacy

Cairncross of Perth, established in 1869 by brothers Alexander and George Cairncross, became a fixture of St John Street in Perth. Over its 154-year history, the jewellers gained a reputation for dealing in fine jewellery and bespoke commissions, with a focus on Scottish pearls. Local pearl fishers often offered their finds to Cairncross first, confident in the fair prices and fine craftsmanship the jewellers were known for.

The business, which passed through several generations, was ultimately managed by Alistair and Jimmy Cairncross, the last of the family to own the shop. Cairncross jewellery pieces are now featured in the Perth Museum and the National Museum of Scotland.

Closure and Auction

Scottish businesswoman Flora Rennie acquired the shop in the late 1980s. Despite efforts to sell the business as she approached retirement, a buyer could not be found, leading to the shop’s closure in July 2023. Rennie’s passing shortly after marked the end of an era for Perth city centre.

Ruth Davis, Head of Jewellery at Lyon and Turnbull, stated, “The Cairncross Collection offers a final opportunity to obtain a piece of Perthshire history.”

Auction Highlights

In addition to the Abernethy Pearl, the auction will feature an array of antique and contemporary jewellery pieces. Among these are a pair of diamond stud earrings weighing over 4.00 carats, creations by designers such as Picchiotti, and enamelled jewels by Victor Mayer. The collection also includes a selection of Scottish river pearls.

