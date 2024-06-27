Gübelin Gem Lab Introduces New Gem Passport Service

The Gübelin Gem Lab with its three lab locations in Hong Kong, Switzerland and New York has launched its new Gem Passport service, aimed at providing essential information for emeralds, rubies, and blue sapphires up to 3 carats. This service is designed to offer a reliable, cost-effective solution for gemstone verification.

Service Details

The Gem Passport includes critical identification features such as species and variety, country of origin, and a simplified treatment disclosure. Utilizing Gemtelligence, an AI-powered tool, the service streamlines the testing process, particularly the labor-intensive microscopic assessment, thus reducing costs. Each Gem Passport is priced at CHF 200 (USD 215).

Scope and Limitations

The Gem Passport is available for unmounted rubies, blue sapphires, and emeralds up to 3 carats. Notably, it excludes any quality or rarity evaluations, such as trade colour calls, appendices, info sheets, or rating documents. This makes the service particularly suitable for smaller or moderately valued gemstones.

Industry Impact

Daniel Nyfeler, managing director of the Gübelin Gem Lab, highlighted the value of the new service: “We believe that the Gem Passport is a highly attractive and affordable service for stones which so far were not accompanied by a testing document from a globally respected lab, giving peace of mind also to brands and retailers.”

For jewellers, the Gem Passport offers a tool for assuring customers of the authenticity and origin of their gemstones without the higher costs associated with comprehensive certification. This service is likely to benefit retailers and brands dealing with smaller or less expensive stones, ensuring a broader range of gemstones can be verified by a reputable lab.