‘Gstaad Guy’ Launches Modular Jewellery Line ‘Poubel’

Social media influencer Gstaad Guy, known for his humorous takes on the ultra-wealthy, has launched a new jewellery line called Poubel, which officially debuted on 16 August.

The collection features customisable modular chain-link bracelets and necklaces, designed to appeal to his affluent following. The line is made from recyclable sterling silver and features hand-painted enamel charms, aligning with Gstaad Guy’s distinct style.

A Unique Take on Charms

The Poubel collection embeds charms directly into modular links, avoiding the typical sound of traditional charms and providing a sleeker design. Speaking on the design, Gstaad Guy explained, “There are no [clinking] sounds – it’s more elegant.”

The charms, which are recognisable for their emoji-like appearance, range from familiar instant messaging icons, such as a watermelon slice and aubergine, to more niche references, including a Cipriani vanilla meringue cake and a speedboat inspired by a Riva Aquarama. These items are directly linked to the influencer’s lifestyle, creating an “if you know, you know” sentiment for his dedicated followers.

Aimed at the Luxury Market

While Gstaad Guy is known for parody, his jewellery line targets affluent buyers – the very people his persona pokes fun at.

Gstaad Guy positions Poubel as an alternative for those looking to make connections through shared cultural cues, describing the collection as having “this members’ club energy on the wrist,” adding, “The jewellery options for men are quite dull. And women have a lot of options that are at a premium but not necessarily very expressive of one’s identity or interests.”

With Poubel, Gstaad Guy is drawing on the trend of influencer-led brands, focusing on connection in his marketing. However, this may be the first product line launched by an influencer aimed at an aspirational market whose online persona parodies that target audience.

Nevertheless, Gstaad Guy is hoping that the community he has built around his persona will be enough, likening the charm collection to “speed dating for friendships,” stating, “The second that two people who’ve never met realise they both like backgammon – that spearheads a friendship and makes it move a lot faster.”

Whether the line becomes a must-have among the elite or remains a niche product for the ‘in-the-know,’ it undoubtedly marks a new chapter in the influencer-driven luxury market, where satire and style collide.