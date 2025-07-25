Close Menu
    GSI Marks 20 Years with Continued Investment in Gemstone Services and Global Expansion

    Gemological Science International (GSI) is marking 20 years since its founding in 2005 by Debbie Azar and Mark Gershburg. Over the past two decades, the organisation has expanded its operations globally, providing gemological services to both manufacturers and retailers across the jewellery supply chain.

    Since its founding, GSI has focused on supporting manufacturers and retailers through laboratory services grounded in gemological research. While much of the industry has focused primarily on diamond grading, GSI has invested heavily in building robust grading and identification standards for coloured gemstones.

    Focus on Coloured Gemstones and Lab-Grown Detection

    “Coloured gemstones are incredibly complex, but they’re also the future,” said Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder. “Our work brings clarity and confidence to a segment that has long needed it.”

    GSI is also engaged in advanced screening technologies to support the detection of lab-grown diamonds and composite materials. Its global laboratories currently process millions of jewellery articles annually to help maintain integrity across the supply chain.

    Service Enhancements and Global Growth

    In response to ongoing shifts in supply chain dynamics and material sourcing, GSI is advancing several operational initiatives aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery. These include updates to its Trade Portal, shorter processing times and expanded quality control services.

    GSI recently opened a new laboratory in Bangkok, adding to its international footprint and increasing service availability for clients in the region. The Bangkok facility supports the organisation’s broader strategy of scaling production capabilities while maintaining consistency across its global network.

    Commitment to Education and Industry Support

    Alongside its laboratory services, GSI provides education and training programmes aimed at building industry knowledge and supporting career development. These courses—available online and in person—cover diamond grading, gemstone identification and retail-oriented training.

    “Education is central to our mission,” said Azar. “We’re not just certifying stones — we’re building knowledge, credibility and careers.”

