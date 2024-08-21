Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair Set to Return for 17th Year in Manchester

The Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair (GNCCF), a key event in the UK’s contemporary craft calendar, is set to take place once again at Manchester’s iconic Victoria Baths from 18-20 October 2024.

The fair, now in its 17th year, will feature over 200 designers, artists, and makers from across the country, showcasing handcrafted items ranging from ceramics to jewellery.

A Platform for Established and Emerging Makers

The GNCCF is recognised as an important event for contemporary crafts, showcasing both established and emerging talent. Jewellers such as Lois Lo and Hiumin Zhang will be part of the new graduates’ lineup, presenting recent developments in jewellery design. The event will also feature a variety of other crafts, including glasswork by GR Hawes, ceramics by Nehal Aamir, and bespoke furniture by Nick James.

This presents a prime opportunity for jewellers to observe current trends in craftsmanship and understand consumer preferences for handmade and unique pieces.

Focus on Sustainable Design

In line with growing industry trends, sustainability will play a central role at the fair. Green Grads, a dedicated showcase of 20 graduates focusing on eco-friendly design solutions, will be featured. This focus on sustainability reflects broader market shifts, as consumers increasingly look for ethically sourced and environmentally conscious products, making it crucial for jewellers to stay informed about these emerging demands.

Engagement Opportunities for Attendees

The GNCCF aims to make contemporary craft more accessible to the public, offering not just sales but interactive experiences. Attendees will have the chance to participate in pottery workshops and observe live demonstrations, giving them a closer look at the creative process. Such activities can help jewellers better communicate the craftsmanship behind their pieces, which is an important factor in today’s market where personal stories and artisanal techniques add significant value.

Celebrating Excellence in Craft

Founder and director Ann-Marie Franey shared: ‘It’s a privilege to provide a platform for so many new and established artists and makers to share their work with the thousands of visitors who come through our doors every year. You won’t see anything like it in the North, with each maker selected for the quality, desirability, and innovation of their work.’