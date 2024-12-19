Goldsmiths’ Centre Updates Jewellery Foundation Programme with Industry Support

The Goldsmiths’ Centre has introduced updates to its Jewellery Foundation Programme for 2025/26, supported by jeweller Stephen Webster MBE, jewellery blogger A Thousand Facets, and the Goldsmiths’ Craft & Design Council (GC&DC).

Since 2012, the programme has trained over 100 participants in foundational jewellery and silversmithing skills. The recent updates reflect changes in educational requirements and aim to support the development of future industry professionals.

Free Training for Aspiring Jewellers

The Jewellery Foundation Programme is a ten-month, free training course for individuals aged 18 and over, focusing on traditional and contemporary jewellery-making techniques. Participants gain practical experience and receive feedback from professionals while working on real-world briefs.

Stephen Webster emphasised the significance of the initiative, stating:

“The Centre is one of the last remaining establishments in the UK to offer a young school leaver the opportunity to discover and develop the skills required to join the jewellery industry. With creative subjects almost entirely removed from the school curriculum, there is a real potential that one of the oldest skill-driven industries will completely disappear in a very short time.”

Collaboration and Industry Engagement

Participants engage with industry leaders and organisations. Blogger A Thousand Facets remarked:

“Keeping the craft of goldsmithing alive and thriving is extremely important for generations to come, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

John Ball, Chair of the GC&DC, noted the broader implications of the programme:

“By supporting this programme, we are not only helping to nurture the next generation of crafts skills but also fostering the development of future Council members who will continue to uphold and elevate the standards of design and craftsmanship in our industry.”

Open Days and Applications

Applications for the 2025/26 cohort open on 6 January 2025. Prospective students can explore the facilities and meet the teaching team during Open Days, bookable through the Goldsmiths’ Centre website.

For more information or to express interest in industry collaborations, visit www.goldsmiths-centre.org/jewellery-foundation-programme.