    Goldsmiths’ Centre Awards First Round of 2024 Business Catalyst Grants to Emerging Jewellers

    The Goldsmiths’ Centre in London has announced the first round of recipients for its 2024 Business Catalyst (Small) Grants. 

    Five emerging jewellery and silversmithing businesses have each been awarded £1,000. The recipients are Scarlett Cohen French, Ozlem Gunes, Megan Brown, Emma Wilson, and Alice Fry.

    Selection and Purpose

    The grants were awarded by the Goldsmiths’ Centre team in collaboration with guest judges Bettina Boerner, Head of Manufacturing at DeBeers Jewellers, and Darren Sherwood of Sherwood Jewellery. All recipients have completed or participated in formal mentoring programmes, business consultancy, or business diagnostic programmes, including those offered by the Goldsmiths’ Centre. The grants, funded by donations from current members of the Goldsmiths’ Company, aim to support business growth, including increased sales, productivity, profitability, potential job creation, and improved business processes.

    Grant Utilisation Plans

    Each recipient has specific plans for their grant:

    • Alice Fry: Investment in Rhino CAD software to create 3D printed and cast settings for her jewellery and silverware, with plans to showcase her work at the Goldsmiths’ Fair and Craft in Focus Wisley.
    • Megan Brown: Hiring a photographer and model to create a marketing brochure, enhancing her website and social media presence.
    • Scarlett Cohen French: Developing a collection of brooches and rings, using the grant to bring her CAD designs to life.
    • Ozlem Gunes: Improving her website with new imagery and copywriting to better attract customers.
    • Emma Wilson: Expanding her range of silver and enamel rings, using the grant to streamline production and offer a wider selection of designs to grow her business and profitability.
    Comments from the Goldsmiths’ Centre

    Julia Skilton, Grants and Engagement Manager at the Goldsmiths’ Centre, stated: “There is limited financial support for emerging businesses, therefore we are pleased to support these five talented makers to develop their businesses and we look forward to sharing their progress in future.”

    Recipient Feedback

    Ozlem Gunes expressed her gratitude: “I’m ever so grateful and extremely happy to have received the Business Catalyst (Small) Grant! The Goldsmiths’ Centre has been very supportive with the ongoing development of my jewellery business in many ways than one, this grant will be help me move forward to the next level and I will be using it for a new website which is a crucial way of showcasing our work as jewellers and what we do.”

    Future Grant Opportunities

    Applications for the second round of this year’s Business Catalyst (Small) Grants close on Sunday, 13 October 2024 at 5pm. Interested parties can apply and find more information at www.goldsmiths-centre.org/apply-for-grants/business-catalyst-small-grants.

