GIA Resumes Full Laboratory Services Following Temporary Tariff Disruption

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has confirmed the reinstatement of its global laboratory operations, including the acceptance of goods requiring shipment to the United States. The update follows a recent suspension of international shipments linked to changes in US import tariffs.

International Shipping to the US Reinstated

GIA laboratories outside the United States, including those in Hong Kong and Dubai, have resumed standard service procedures. The organisation is once again accepting items that need to be sent to the US for analysis or certification.

“All GIA laboratories have resumed accepting goods according to their local service criteria,” the organisation confirmed in a communication to clients. “All locations outside the US will also resume accepting items to be shipped to GIA in the US for services.”

While US-bound shipments were suspended, GIA increased capacity at its international labs to provide continued service. These facilities have now returned to their usual operations.

Guidance on Courier Use and Tariff Conditions

GIA has advised clients using courier services that the use of specialised logistics solutions for importing goods into the US remains the responsibility of the client and their chosen courier. This includes arrangements involving Foreign Trade Zones (FTZ) and Temporary Import Bonds (TIB).

“We understand that some courier companies are offering options, including foreign trade zones and temporary import bonds, for the temporary import of goods into the US and their reexport,” the GIA stated. “The use of these options provided by the courier companies, along with any logistics arrangements or other coordination for direct shipments of goods to GIA in the US for GIA laboratory services, is the responsibility of the courier and their customers.”

The organisation also clarified that there is no current method for sending rough diamonds to the US for laboratory services without incurring a tariff.

Specific Services in Hong Kong and Dubai

GIA stated that its laboratories in Hong Kong and Dubai will continue to accept D- to Z-colour diamonds up to 9.99 carats for grading. These locations are used by clients in Asia, the Middle East, and surrounding regions.