    Friday, May 23
    gemkit (1)
    Education

    GIA Launches Free GemKit Educational Resource for Schools Globally

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has launched GemKit by GemKids, a free digital education resource designed to introduce primary-level students to gemmology. Aimed at pupils in years equivalent to US grades four to six, the programme includes lesson plans, worksheets, videos and activities aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

    Curriculum-Aligned Gemmology Content

    GemKit is structured to support earth science education and is available for use in classrooms and homeschool settings. The digital programme includes modular unit plans that can be used in full or in part, offering flexibility for educators.

    Cathryn Ramirez, Chief Learning Officer at GIA, stated: 

    “By bringing the wonder of gems and minerals into the digital classroom, we’re helping students connect science with real-world fascination and giving educators a flexible, engaging tool they can use in a traditional classroom or a homeschool setting.”Ramirez added, “GemKit represents a powerful step forward in making gemology education accessible, inspiring and fun for young learners everywhere.”

    Developed in Collaboration with Educators

    The content was developed by GIA in consultation with educators and is accessible online at no cost. Lessons cover topics such as mineral properties, gem formation and basic gemstone identification. The programme is designed to integrate with existing science curricula and includes supporting materials such as worksheets and video content.

    The GemKids initiative, which has included in-person programmes at GIA’s Carlsbad headquarters for more than 20 years, is now available in a digital format to support wider access.

    Melissa Muché, a fourth-grade teacher at Tri-City Christian School in Vista, California, commented:

    “This field trip [to GIA] was by far a favourite of all (students, parents and teachers) this year! I have looked at the GemKit programme, and I am amazed at how it integrates subject matter and covers many fourth-grade standards across the board.”

    GemKit is accessible through GIA’s online platform and is available to educators, parents, gem and jewellery professionals, and others interested in introducing gemmology concepts to school-age learners.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

