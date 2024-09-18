Gem-A Unveils Autumn 2024 Edition of The Journal of Gemmology

The Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A) has released the Autumn 2024 edition of The Journal of Gemmology (Vol. 39, No. 3), which was made available digitally on 12 September.

Key Research Highlights

Among the featured articles in this edition is an in-depth review of Bohemian garnet (chromium-bearing pyrope) from the Czech Republic. With a history dating back to the fifth century CE, Bohemian garnet has long held a place of significance in the jewellery world. The article delves into the gem’s historical context, as well as its gemmological characteristics.

Also included is a study examining cobalt-blue spinel from Baffin Island, Canada. This research compares the characteristics of Baffin Island’s spinels with those found in other global locations, offering insights into this lesser-known source of blue spinel.

Other notable articles in this issue focus on the origins of brown olivine from Southeast Vietnam, as well as two unusually coloured type IIb diamonds. These articles provide updates on recent gemstone discoveries and sources.

Insights from the Editor

In his editorial remarks, The Journal of Gemmology’s editor-in-chief, Brendan Laurs, commented:

“In addition to reviewing various aspects of Bohemian garnet, this issue of The Journal features original research on coloured stones, diamonds, and various treated and simulated gem materials, allowing readers to keep up-to-date on important gemmological developments worldwide.”

This issue provides insights for jewellers interested in historical gemstones and newly emerging materials. The research covers global trends in gemstone sourcing, treatment, and simulation techniques.

Gem Notes and Other Features

The issue also includes the Gem Notes section, which presents brief reports on topics of interest to gem professionals. One report covers a 75-carat aquamarine overgrown by synthetic emerald, relevant to those studying synthetic and treated gems.

Additionally, Gem Notes discusses recent sapphire finds in Mozambique, a region of growing importance in the sapphire trade. These brief reports offer updates on developments in global gemstone sources and trends.

Regular features such as What’s New—which provides updates on recent gemmological publications and educational opportunities—continue to make The Journal a key resource for professional jewellers and gemologists.

Access to The Journal of Gemmology

Published quarterly in collaboration with the Swiss Gemmological Institute SSEF, The Journal of Gemmology is available to Gem-A members, who can also access an extensive online archive. A cumulative index of articles from 1947 to 2023 is freely available, providing a resource for historical or contemporary gemmological research.

For more information on Gem-A membership and access to The Journal of Gemmology, visit the organisation’s website at www.gem-a.com.