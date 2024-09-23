Gem-A Announces 2024 Conference Speaker Line-Up

The Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A) has confirmed the line-up for its annual Gem-A Conference, scheduled for 2-3 November 2024 at etc.venues County Hall in London.

Diverse Expertise Across Gemmological Disciplines

The conference will feature ten speakers from different parts of the world, each offering a unique perspective on a wide range of gemmological topics. The first day will include discussions on Chitral emeralds, the geological characteristics of giant quartz crystals, and the historical significance of these gemstones. Dr. Michael S. Krzemnicki, director of the Swiss Gemmological Institute (SSEF), will present on the age-dating of gemstones, pearls, and corals, providing valuable insights into their formation and provenance. Meanwhile, Wim Vertriest from GIA Thailand will delve into the 15-year history of Mozambican rubies, a topic of particular relevance given the market’s increasing focus on traceability and ethical sourcing.

On the second day, topics will range from the formation of giant quartz crystals to the exploration of African gem deposits. Notable presentations include Michael F. Hügi’s discussion on the historical use of Alpine quartz in objets d’art and Brecken Branstrator’s analysis of the current market demand and pricing for emerald fillers. These talks aim to enhance understanding of both the scientific and commercial aspects of the gem trade.

Industry Engagement and Networking

The conference also provides an opportunity for attendees to engage with industry peers during the Networking Drinks event on the evening of 2 November. This informal gathering will allow for conversations outside of the formal presentations.

Additionally, Gem-A will also organise workshops and tours, providing participants with additional hands-on experience in gemmology.

Supporting Professional Development

The Gem-A Conference is an essential event for those looking to stay updated on the latest research and developments in gemmology. According to Gem-A president and conference master of ceremonies, Richard Drucker, “The Gem-A Conference is undoubtedly the highlight of our year and is a testament to the thirst for education and continuous professional development among Gem-A members and the wider gemmological community.”

He added, “Ours is a field that never stands still; gemmology is an evolving discipline that demands opportunity for like-minded people to gather to learn, understand, assess, and feel inspired. The Gem-A Conference fulfills this brief with two days of speakers, all of whom have high levels of knowledge to share.”

Pia Tonna, CMO and executive director of Fuli Gemstones, one of the conference sponsors, stressed the importance of the event, stating: “This will be our third year in supporting Gem-A’s annual conference. Education in our industry, especially on coloured gemstones, remains paramount; research, discovery, and sharing of knowledge in gemmology will benefit tomorrow’s gemstone loving generation.”

Ticket Information and Events Schedule

Tickets for the two-day conference are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Prices are set at £260 for Gem-A members, £330 for non-members, and £130 for students. Attendees can also opt for single-day tickets. The Networking Drinks event is priced at £50 and includes canapés.

Following the conference, Gem-A will host its annual Graduation & Awards Ceremony on 4 November at Goldsmiths’ Hall to recognise the achievements of its graduating students. This ceremony provides an opportunity for the next generation of gemmologists to celebrate their accomplishments and network with established professionals in the field.