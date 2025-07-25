Fusion Startup Claims It Can Turn Mercury Into Gold

A US fusion energy startup has published early-stage research outlining a method for producing gold as a by-product of fusion power generation. While the process is not yet proven or commercially viable, the proposal suggests that gold could one day be manufactured inside fusion reactors using mercury.

Marathon Fusion, based in San Francisco, says the process could improve the economics of fusion energy by generating gold alongside electricity. The company’s yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper estimates that each power plant could theoretically produce several tonnes of gold per year without affecting energy output.

How the Gold Is Made

The proposed method involves adding a specific type of mercury to a fusion reactor. In the reactor environment, the mercury would change into another form, which then naturally decays into gold.

While similar reactions have been demonstrated in laboratory settings before, they have not been applied at scale or in commercial energy systems. Most importantly for jewellers, the gold produced in this way could be chemically identical to naturally occurring gold.

“The key insight here is that you can use this set of fast neutron reactions to make really large quantities of gold while satisfying the fuel cycle requirements of the system,” said Adam Rutkowski, Chief Technology Officer at Marathon Fusion.

Safety and Storage Concerns

One of the major hurdles is that the process could also produce radioactive forms of gold, meaning it would need to be stored for up to 18 years before it is safe to handle or enter the market. According to the company, the gold would only be considered usable once its radiation levels fall below common safety thresholds.

Parallels With Lab-Grown Diamonds

Although the method is speculative and decades from realisation, the concept raises familiar questions already seen with lab-grown diamonds. If synthetic gold were to enter the market in the future, the trade may face renewed discussions around sourcing, origin disclosure and differentiation from mined material.

The rise of lab-grown diamonds has reshaped parts of the jewellery industry, prompting new product categories, pricing strategies and customer education. Should fusion-produced gold become a commercial reality, similar adjustments in the supply chain and sales approach may be required.

What Jewellers Should Know

There is no current impact on the gold supply chain, and fusion energy remains in early stages of development. However, the jewellery industry may wish to monitor developments, particularly if synthetic gold becomes a potential material source. As with lab-grown diamonds, transparency, classification and consumer communication would likely become central considerations.