Fabergé and Gemfields Unveil $1.2 Million Malaika Egg 

Fabergé has again collaborated with Gemfields to create the unique Fabergé x Gemfields Malaika Egg.

This $1.2 million egg, unveiled in July 2024, features Mozambique’s finest rubies, complemented by diamonds, sapphires, and amethysts. $100,000 from the sale will be donated to the Gemfields Foundation to support community projects in Mozambique.

A Celebration of Mozambican Rubies

The Malaika Egg, named after the Swahili word for “angel,” features 308 rubies sourced from the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique, which is majority-owned by Gemfields. These rubies are set alongside 4,312 round brilliant-cut white diamonds, 252 round brilliant-cut brown diamonds, 421 round pink sapphires, and 61 amethysts. All the gemstones are meticulously set in 18k rose gold, enhancing the egg’s intricate design.

Craftsmanship and Design

“The artful fusion of different precious materials utilizing time-honoured techniques, such as guilloché enameling, have long been associated with Fabergé,” said Fabergé creative director Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell. “Working closely with Gemfields, we seek to showcase exceptional coloured gemstones…. Marrying the artistic use of exciting materials, bringing them to life as part of an exceptional creation which tells a story about rarefied craftsmanship and provenance, are some of Fabergé’s most treasured responsibilities.”

“Colour is in Fabergé’s DNA and has always played a pivotal role in our creations. Often referred to as ‘the artist jeweller’, we like to ‘paint’ our creations with the finest coloured gemstones, and the Fabergé x Gemfields Malaika Egg is a testament to this creative flare,” commented Antony Lindsay, Fabergé’s CEO. “At Fabergé, we believe that every gem should bring benefit to its place of origin, which is why we are a proud member of the Gemfields Group.”

A Hidden Treasure

In true Fabergé tradition, the Malaika Egg houses a surprise: a five-carat Gemfields Mozambican ruby encased in a rose gold filigree-like sphere. As the pearl ring at the base is turned counterclockwise, the egg’s blades open in unison, revealing this hidden gem. The golden sphere can be removed from the egg and opened to allow a closer view of the ruby, which can also be reset into a bespoke jewellery piece.

“This five-carat Gemfields Mozambican ruby has a unique shape, a square cushion with softly bowed sides, which offers an ideal window to enjoy the vibrant red body colour and lively reflections within,” said Elena Basaglia, Gemfields’ head of partnerships and product–downstream. “The large spread of the gemstone means that no weight is hidden below the setting line, allowing maximum appreciation of its beauty. No visible inclusions are present within the gemstone, making it a deserving piece for this special egg.”

Commitment to Community Support

Fabergé has pledged $100,000 from the sale of the Malaika Egg to the Gemfields Foundation, which funds poverty-alleviation projects in communities around Gemfields’ mines in Mozambique and Zambia. This contribution reflects Fabergé’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of gemstone mining extend to the local communities.

“We are delighted to reveal this collaborative one-of-a-kind egg objet, which is a true celebration of Gemfields’ responsibly mined Mozambican rubies. It is with great pride that I can confirm that Fabergé will be donating $100,000 from the sale of the Fabergé x Gemfields Malaika Egg to the Gemfields Foundation, to help fund projects that aim to alleviate poverty in the communities that surround the Montepuez mine in Mozambique,” stated Antony Lindsay.