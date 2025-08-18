Endiama Funds University Campus Development in Angola’s Lunda Norte Province

Angola’s state-owned diamond company Endiama has financed the construction of a university campus in the diamond-producing region of Lunda Norte.

The facility, which includes faculties for law and economics, was opened last week by Angola’s president João Lourenço. The reported investment totalled over $69 million.

Campus Capacity and Facilities

The campus has 87 classrooms and can accommodate up to 8,718 students across three daily shifts. Facilities include two computer rooms, a library, a cafeteria and two sports courts. The site also includes access features for students with limited mobility.

Statements from Government and Endiama

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, said:

“This initiative reflects the government’s strategic commitment to education as a driver of sustainable development and a demonstration of the sector’s dedication to social transformation.”

Ganga Júnior, chairman of Endiama’s board of directors, added:

“The company’s goal is to transform people’s lives for the benefit of all.”

Context for the Jewellery Industry

The university is located in Lunda Norte, where diamond mining is a significant part of the regional economy. Endiama’s funding of the campus reflects a wider trend in resource-producing regions, where mining companies support local infrastructure projects.

For jewellery businesses with supply chains in Angola, the initiative reflects ongoing efforts by mining companies to fund social infrastructure. Projects of this nature may be relevant to ongoing discussions around responsible sourcing, including diamond provenance and sustainability.