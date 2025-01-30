Elhanati Partners with Botswanamark for Ethical Diamond Sourcing

Danish fine jewellery brand Elhanati has announced a partnership with Botswanamark, a natural diamond provenance programme, for its latest collection, Octopus Diamond Temple.

The collection, which includes three handcrafted designs in 18ct yellow gold, reflects the brand’s focus on ethical sourcing and supply chain transparency.

Octopus Diamond Temple Collection

The collection includes three handcrafted pieces designed by founder Orit Elhanati, featuring motifs inspired by an underwater theme. Each piece incorporates Botswanamark diamonds, ensuring traceability.

Commitment to Ethical Sourcing

The collaboration with Botswanamark aligns with Elhanati’s goal of ensuring that all diamonds used in its creations are responsibly sourced. Botswanamark offers traceability for natural diamonds, enabling verification of their origins.

By the end of 2025, Elhanati intends to source all diamonds over 0.10ct from Botswanamark, with smaller stones obtained from trusted Antwerp suppliers under the Kimberley Process certification. This initiative contributes to transparency efforts in the jewellery industry and responds to increasing demand for ethical sourcing.

Orit Elhanati highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating:

“Working on this project with Nicholas Moltke and Botswanamark took me to another place and dimension. Knowing the soul and ethos that fuels the Botswanamark mission adds an extra dimension to my work that makes me love natural diamonds more than ever.”

Nicholas Moltke, founder of Botswanamark, emphasised the programme’s focus on responsible sourcing:

“Responsible sourcing lies at the heart of our natural diamond provenance programme Botswanamark, which provides a fully transparent route from the source to the end customer.

Our responsible sourcing activities focus on ensuring that Botswanamark diamonds are produced in a way that is respectful to people and the planet.”