Early Bird Tickets Available for Goldsmiths’ Fair 2024

Goldsmiths’ Fair, scheduled to take place in two segments: from 24-29 September and from 1-6 October at Goldsmiths’ Hall in the City of London, has just announced that ‘early bird’ tickets are now available.

Overview and Exhibitors

Goldsmiths’ Fair is an annual event that showcases a curated selection of the UK’s finest jewellers and silversmiths. Since 1983, the fair has been hosted at the historic Goldsmiths’ Hall. This year, 136 exhibitors will present their work, each demonstrating unique techniques and styles in precious metals.

The fair highlights both emerging and established makers, chosen through a rigorous selection process to ensure the highest standards of materials and craftsmanship. This year, ten Emerging Business Bursary places have been awarded to support new talent. Among the exhibitors, 20 will be participating for the first time, including the bursary recipients.

Visitor Experience

Attendees will have the chance to purchase directly from the makers and engage in discussions about their skills and inspirations. Each piece at the fair features elements of precious metal and exemplifies the exceptional hand making skills of the artist.

Early Bird tickets are now available for newsletter subscribers, offering a £5 discount on purchases made before 31 July.