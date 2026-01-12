Diamonds Do Good Releases 2025 Impact Report

Diamonds Do Good has published its 2025 Impact Report, outlining grant activity and partnerships supporting education, health, and economic opportunity in natural diamond-producing and manufacturing communities.

Pete Engel, Chair of Diamonds Do Good, said, “We are deeply thankful for the support and leadership of our supporters and partners. Their ongoing commitment helps us grow our impact, further our mission, and share genuine stories that connect with today’s consumers.”

Global Grant Activity in 2025

The report sets out programme activity across southern Africa and India, including Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Surat, and Western Gujarat in India

Across these regions, Diamonds Do Good reports that in 2025, it supported more than 400 direct and indirect jobs through entrepreneurship and training programmes, assisted 200 women entrepreneurs, and enabled more than 1,400 students to access education. It also reports that more than 500 young people were reached through mental health advocacy and education

Education and Entrepreneurship Programmes

In India, Diamonds Do Good continued its partnership with the American India Foundation through Urban Transition Centers, which provide educational support for the children of diamond cutters and polishers, many of whom are migrant workers

The organisation also continued its Entrepreneurship Grants Programme, now in its sixth year, providing funding and mentorship to small business owners in diamond-producing communities, including grant recipients such as Erba Farms in Botswana

In Tanzania, funding was directed to the Flaviana Matata Foundation, which provides scholarships and skills training for young women at secondary, college, and university level

In rural India, Veerayatan received grants to support engineering and STEM scholarships for students from communities with limited access to formal education.

Health and Youth Programmes in Africa

Diamonds Do Good also supported Sentebale, an organisation working with young people affected by HIV and AIDS in southern Africa. This included funding for education and health services, as well as a radio programme in Botswana delivering HIV and AIDS information to local communities.

In Botswana, a new partnership with Signet’s Love Inspires Foundation was launched in 2025 to support Finding the Leader Within, a leadership development programme for young people living near the Jwaneng diamond mine

Consumer and Media Activity

Alongside its grant work, Diamonds Do Good continued consumer education campaigns focused on natural diamonds. The report states that in 2025, these campaigns generated 56.78 million broadcast impressions across more than 210 US markets and 7.6 million digital video views. The organisation also reported a 594% increase in website traffic linked to newsroom coverage and more than 30,000 completions of its online natural diamond quiz.

Industry Engagement and Events

The 2025 Diamonds Do Good Awards was reported to be the organisation’s most-attended awards event to date. Honourees included Claudia Cividino of Jared Jewelers, Shri Govind Dholakia, Tanishq, and Sissy’s Log Cabin Jewelers

In March 2025, Diamonds Do Good also ran its first guided industry visit to Botswana, with participants visiting the Jwaneng mine and meeting programme beneficiaries

Looking Ahead to 2026

The report confirms that 2026 will mark the 20th anniversary of Diamonds Do Good’s founding. The next Diamonds Do Good Awards will take place on 28 May 2026 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. The previously announced honourees are Tiffany & Co., Anna Martin, and CD Peacock

Diamonds Do Good said it plans to continue its grant programmes, consumer campaigns, and industry events during the anniversary year.