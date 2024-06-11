Diamonds Do Good Honours 2024 Awards Winners

Diamonds Do Good (DDG) recently honoured key figures in the jewellery industry at their 2024 awards ceremony, held during the JCK show in Las Vegas from May 31 to June 3.

Recipients were acknowledged for their significant contributions to the industry, particularly in demonstrating the interplay between business success and social responsibility.

Award Recipients and Their Contributions

Shiona Turini, Beyoncé’s stylist, received the Diamond Influence Award for her role in integrating diamonds into contemporary fashion. Turini’s influence in fashion has brought diamonds to the forefront of modern style, highlighting their relevance across different audiences.

Other honourees included the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), luxury retailer London Jewelers, and Ben Bridge Jewelers CEO Lisa Bridge. These entities were recognised for their policies and initiatives that align business success with social purpose. Their efforts underscore the importance of community engagement and ethical practices in the jewellery industry.

Event Highlights and Attendees

The event attracted a diverse mix of industry leaders, designers, and influencers. Notable attendees included jewellery designers Neil Lane and Meredith Marks, who also appears on the Real Housewives reality show. The event celebrated achievements and served as a platform for further fundraising efforts.

Fundraising and Future Initiatives

During the ceremony, DDG raised an additional $50,000 through the sale of specially designed bracelets by Gabriel & Co. These funds will be channelled into educational and entrepreneurship grants for young people in natural-diamond communities. This initiative aims to support new opportunities for the next generation in these regions, reinforcing the industry’s commitment to socially responsible practices.