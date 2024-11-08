Diamonds Do Good Announces 2024 Grant Allocations

Diamonds Do Good (DDG) has allocated over $250,000 in grants for 2024 to support initiatives in education, empowerment, and economic development across diamond-producing and manufacturing regions.

This funding stems from contributions raised at the 2024 DDG Awards and additional fundraising efforts, with a goal of promoting sustainable growth in these communities.

Urban Transition Centres for Children of Migrant Diamond Workers in India

For 2025, DDG has partnered with the American India Foundation (AIF) to establish the Diamonds Do Good Urban Transition Centres. These centres will provide educational and cultural support for children of migrant workers in India’s diamond-cutting industry, easing their transition between rural and urban schools through language and cultural resources.

“The Transition Centers represent a commitment to holistic development for these children, ensuring they are not left behind due to migration challenges,” said Pritesh Patel, Diamonds Do Good Board and Beneficiary Committee Member and Chief Operating Officer, GIA.

Support for Entrepreneurship and Job Creation in Africa and India

Now in its fourth year, the DDG Entrepreneurship Grants programme, in partnership with United People Global, supports small business development in diamond-producing regions in Africa and India. The initiative focuses on promoting job creation and economic stability within these communities.

Educational and Empowerment Initiatives

DDG’s 2024 grants continue support for several longstanding partnerships:

Flaviana Matata Foundation (Tanzania) : This partnership supports educational initiatives for adolescent girls and young women in Tanzania, aiding FMF’s ongoing efforts in empowerment.

: This partnership supports educational initiatives for adolescent girls and young women in Tanzania, aiding FMF’s ongoing efforts in empowerment. Veerayatan (India) : DDG’s support extends to Veerayatan colleges in pharmacy, business administration, and engineering in India. At the 2024 DDG Awards, students highlighted how this funding has advanced their education and career aspirations.

: DDG’s support extends to Veerayatan colleges in pharmacy, business administration, and engineering in India. At the 2024 DDG Awards, students highlighted how this funding has advanced their education and career aspirations. Sentebale (Botswana): Under the “Let Youth Lead” programme, led by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, Sentebale offers resources and mentorship for at-risk youth in Botswana.

These initiatives highlight DDG’s sustained efforts to promote social and economic growth in diamond-centric regions, positioning the organisation’s outreach as a foundation for positive impact within the diamond industry.

2025 Diamonds Do Good Awards Scheduled for Las Vegas

The 2025 Diamonds Do Good Awards will take place on June 5th in Las Vegas, coinciding with the JCK Show. This annual event recognises philanthropic efforts within the diamond sector and highlights ongoing commitments to community and sustainable development initiatives.