    Thursday, May 9
    diament (1)
    Diamonds

    Diament Launches Enhanced Platform for Improved User Experience

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    Diamnet diamond trading platform has launched an updated version of its system, with a streamlined search and transaction process and easier navigation across both mobile and desktop interfaces. 

    Global Logistics and Supplier Network Expansion

    The platform now includes a global logistics channel between India and the UK, aimed at reducing shipping costs and accelerating delivery times, addressing customer needs for faster service. 

    The platform’s supplier network has also been expanded, now listing over 1.1 million diamonds. This expansion increases the variety of diamonds available and improves global accessibility for buyers.

    Commitment to Sustainability

    In line with growing industry trends towards sustainable practices, Diamnet is making strides to source diamonds from suppliers who meet stringent sustainability criteria. Currently, this is feasible only with laboratory-grown diamonds, but there are aspirations to extend these standards to natural diamond suppliers. The platform facilitates easy identification of diamonds certified as sustainable, reflecting Diamnet’s commitment to responsible trading.

